Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Sugar Hill
Find more places like 512 Waltham Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sugar Hill, GA
/
512 Waltham Lane
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
512 Waltham Lane
512 Waltham Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sugar Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
512 Waltham Lane, Sugar Hill, GA 30518
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
OWNER BROKER VERY DESIRABLE COMMUNITY LOCATED IN THE HEART OF SUGAR HILL. OPTIONAL SWIMMING POOL MEMBERSHIP IN SUBDIVISION. GREAT RANCH SPLIT BEDROOM FLOORPLAN. TWO CAR GARAGE. VACANT AND READY TO GO!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 512 Waltham Lane have any available units?
512 Waltham Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sugar Hill, GA
.
What amenities does 512 Waltham Lane have?
Some of 512 Waltham Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 512 Waltham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
512 Waltham Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Waltham Lane pet-friendly?
No, 512 Waltham Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill
.
Does 512 Waltham Lane offer parking?
Yes, 512 Waltham Lane offers parking.
Does 512 Waltham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Waltham Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Waltham Lane have a pool?
Yes, 512 Waltham Lane has a pool.
Does 512 Waltham Lane have accessible units?
No, 512 Waltham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Waltham Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Waltham Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Waltham Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 Waltham Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518
Similar Pages
Sugar Hill 1 Bedrooms
Sugar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Sugar Hill Apartments with Garage
Sugar Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Sugar Hill Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Snellville, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Clarkston, GA
Loganville, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Oakwood, GA
Hiram, GA
Morrow, GA
Hapeville, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Locust Grove, GA
Baldwin, GA
Grayson, GA
Dawsonville, GA
Jasper, GA
Covington, GA
Winder, GA
Lovejoy, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Lanier Technical College
Life University