5078 Mcever View Drive

Amenities
Fabulous Cul-de-Sac house, 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. It features new Paint, wood floors on main, gas fireplace, wood blinds, storm door, ceiling fans, lighting, split staircase, 2 car garage w extra storage, new Carpet upstairs, Kitchen boasts Silestones Counters, Newly Stained Cabinets, subway tile back-splash, black appliances refrigerator, microwave, gas range & dish washer, Washer & Dryer included, Sunlight filled Spacious master bedroom with ceiling fan and vaulted ceiling. Master Bath has double vanities, garden tub, tile and walk-in closet. Private fenced backyard.