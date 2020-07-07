All apartments in Sugar Hill
Find more places like 5078 Mcever View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sugar Hill, GA
/
5078 Mcever View Drive
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:53 PM

5078 Mcever View Drive

5078 Mcever View Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sugar Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5078 Mcever View Dr, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous Cul-de-Sac house, 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. It features new Paint, wood floors on main, gas fireplace, wood blinds, storm door, ceiling fans, lighting, split staircase, 2 car garage w extra storage, new Carpet upstairs, Kitchen boasts Silestones Counters, Newly Stained Cabinets, subway tile back-splash, black appliances refrigerator, microwave, gas range & dish washer, Washer & Dryer included, Sunlight filled Spacious master bedroom with ceiling fan and vaulted ceiling. Master Bath has double vanities, garden tub, tile and walk-in closet. Private fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5078 Mcever View Drive have any available units?
5078 Mcever View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 5078 Mcever View Drive have?
Some of 5078 Mcever View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5078 Mcever View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5078 Mcever View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5078 Mcever View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5078 Mcever View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 5078 Mcever View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5078 Mcever View Drive offers parking.
Does 5078 Mcever View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5078 Mcever View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5078 Mcever View Drive have a pool?
No, 5078 Mcever View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5078 Mcever View Drive have accessible units?
No, 5078 Mcever View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5078 Mcever View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5078 Mcever View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5078 Mcever View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5078 Mcever View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Similar Pages

Sugar Hill 1 BedroomsSugar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Sugar Hill 3 BedroomsSugar Hill Apartments with Garage
Sugar Hill Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University