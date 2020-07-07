5078 Mcever View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous Cul-de-Sac house, 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. It features new Paint, wood floors on main, gas fireplace, wood blinds, storm door, ceiling fans, lighting, split staircase, 2 car garage w extra storage, new Carpet upstairs, Kitchen boasts Silestones Counters, Newly Stained Cabinets, subway tile back-splash, black appliances refrigerator, microwave, gas range & dish washer, Washer & Dryer included, Sunlight filled Spacious master bedroom with ceiling fan and vaulted ceiling. Master Bath has double vanities, garden tub, tile and walk-in closet. Private fenced backyard.