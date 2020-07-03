All apartments in Sugar Hill
4485 Tench Road

Location

4485 Tench Road, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
business center
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
business center
parking
Professional Medical Office Condo #740 in the Upscale Peachtree Commons Business Center in the Suwanee/Sugar Hill Area. Condo features front entry, private entrance to suite, reception area, waiting area and 3 large offices. Includes kitchenette and bathroom as well as some storage. Totally new décor inside/new paint / hardwood floors / like new. Most of the medical office furniture is available for sale if clients interested. Move in ready for business or medical professional. HOA pays all Maintenance, Water/Sewer, & Trash Compactor. Good condition and ample parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4485 Tench Road have any available units?
4485 Tench Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 4485 Tench Road have?
Some of 4485 Tench Road's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and business center. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4485 Tench Road currently offering any rent specials?
4485 Tench Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4485 Tench Road pet-friendly?
No, 4485 Tench Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 4485 Tench Road offer parking?
Yes, 4485 Tench Road offers parking.
Does 4485 Tench Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4485 Tench Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4485 Tench Road have a pool?
No, 4485 Tench Road does not have a pool.
Does 4485 Tench Road have accessible units?
No, 4485 Tench Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4485 Tench Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4485 Tench Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4485 Tench Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4485 Tench Road does not have units with air conditioning.

