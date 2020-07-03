4485 Tench Road

Amenities

Professional Medical Office Condo #740 in the Upscale Peachtree Commons Business Center in the Suwanee/Sugar Hill Area. Condo features front entry, private entrance to suite, reception area, waiting area and 3 large offices. Includes kitchenette and bathroom as well as some storage. Totally new décor inside/new paint / hardwood floors / like new. Most of the medical office furniture is available for sale if clients interested. Move in ready for business or medical professional. HOA pays all Maintenance, Water/Sewer, & Trash Compactor. Good condition and ample parking.