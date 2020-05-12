1501 Primrose Park Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 5 Bed, 4 Bath home in Primrose Creek, an amenity-rich community. Spacious open-concept floor plan, chef's kitchen overlooking a bright 2-story great room, plus a separate dining room and living room. Main floor has beautiful hardwood floors throughout, except in the one main-floor guest bedroom. Upstairs includes 4 more bedrooms, including a spacious master bedroom with double-tray ceilings and large bathroom with a vaulted ceiling. In addition, Primrose Creek has magnificent amenities: Huge pool, playground, 4 tennis courts and wonderful clubhouse.