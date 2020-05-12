All apartments in Sugar Hill
1501 Primrose Park Rd
Last updated May 9 2019 at 7:43 AM

1501 Primrose Park Rd

1501 Primrose Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

1501 Primrose Park Road, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 5 Bed, 4 Bath home in Primrose Creek, an amenity-rich community. Spacious open-concept floor plan, chef's kitchen overlooking a bright 2-story great room, plus a separate dining room and living room. Main floor has beautiful hardwood floors throughout, except in the one main-floor guest bedroom. Upstairs includes 4 more bedrooms, including a spacious master bedroom with double-tray ceilings and large bathroom with a vaulted ceiling. In addition, Primrose Creek has magnificent amenities: Huge pool, playground, 4 tennis courts and wonderful clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Primrose Park Rd have any available units?
1501 Primrose Park Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 1501 Primrose Park Rd have?
Some of 1501 Primrose Park Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Primrose Park Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Primrose Park Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Primrose Park Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1501 Primrose Park Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 1501 Primrose Park Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1501 Primrose Park Rd offers parking.
Does 1501 Primrose Park Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1501 Primrose Park Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Primrose Park Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1501 Primrose Park Rd has a pool.
Does 1501 Primrose Park Rd have accessible units?
No, 1501 Primrose Park Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Primrose Park Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 Primrose Park Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 Primrose Park Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1501 Primrose Park Rd has units with air conditioning.
