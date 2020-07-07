All apartments in Sugar Hill
Find more places like 1338 Davis St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sugar Hill, GA
/
1338 Davis St.
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

1338 Davis St.

1338 Davis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sugar Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1338 Davis Street, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bd in quiet Sugar Hill neighborhood - Property Id: 278371

1338 Davis St.

Newly renovated 1,900 sf home has 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath on a quiet Sugar Hill street.

This home features new floorings, paint, updated kitchen and bathrooms.

Upstairs includes:

Large galley kitchen with french doors leading out to the oversized deck. Tons of countertop space in this newly renovated space.
Dining area off the kitchen .
Living room.
Master Bedroom features french doors leading to the oversized deck.
Newly renovated Master bathroom.
2 additional bedrooms share the newly renovated jack and jill full bath.
All bedrooms have ceiling fans.

Downstairs includes:
Huge den with tiled flooring.
Bonus room that would make an excellent office.
Half bath
Laundry room
Garage
Sliding door leads to the large backyard.

EXCELLENT GWINNETT COUNTY SCHOOLS
Sugar Hill Elementary
Lanier Middle
Lanier High

Owner pays for trash service. 1 year minimum lease.
Requirements include a net income of 3 times the rent and good rental history/credit.??
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278371
Property Id 278371

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5772282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1338 Davis St. have any available units?
1338 Davis St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 1338 Davis St. have?
Some of 1338 Davis St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1338 Davis St. currently offering any rent specials?
1338 Davis St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 Davis St. pet-friendly?
No, 1338 Davis St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 1338 Davis St. offer parking?
Yes, 1338 Davis St. offers parking.
Does 1338 Davis St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1338 Davis St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 Davis St. have a pool?
No, 1338 Davis St. does not have a pool.
Does 1338 Davis St. have accessible units?
No, 1338 Davis St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 Davis St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1338 Davis St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1338 Davis St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1338 Davis St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Similar Pages

Sugar Hill 1 BedroomsSugar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Sugar Hill Apartments with GarageSugar Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Sugar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University