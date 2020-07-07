Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 bd in quiet Sugar Hill neighborhood - Property Id: 278371



1338 Davis St.



Newly renovated 1,900 sf home has 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath on a quiet Sugar Hill street.



This home features new floorings, paint, updated kitchen and bathrooms.



Upstairs includes:



Large galley kitchen with french doors leading out to the oversized deck. Tons of countertop space in this newly renovated space.

Dining area off the kitchen .

Living room.

Master Bedroom features french doors leading to the oversized deck.

Newly renovated Master bathroom.

2 additional bedrooms share the newly renovated jack and jill full bath.

All bedrooms have ceiling fans.



Downstairs includes:

Huge den with tiled flooring.

Bonus room that would make an excellent office.

Half bath

Laundry room

Garage

Sliding door leads to the large backyard.



EXCELLENT GWINNETT COUNTY SCHOOLS

Sugar Hill Elementary

Lanier Middle

Lanier High



Owner pays for trash service. 1 year minimum lease.

Requirements include a net income of 3 times the rent and good rental history/credit.??

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278371

Property Id 278371



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5772282)