Fantastic Find and ready for immediate occupancy! This is a must see spacious and well maintained 4-sided brick ranch w/upstairs bonus/bedroom/office. Gorgeous open and updated floor plan. Large kitchen w/tons of white cabinets and exquisite granite countertops. Hardwoods. Large rooms. Large private fenced backyard. Flat cul-de-sac lot. Great Schools and great neighborhood!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 130 Saltcreek Point have any available units?
130 Saltcreek Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 130 Saltcreek Point have?
Some of 130 Saltcreek Point's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Saltcreek Point currently offering any rent specials?
130 Saltcreek Point is not currently offering any rent specials.