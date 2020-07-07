130 Saltcreek Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fantastic Find and ready for immediate occupancy! This is a must see spacious and well maintained 4-sided brick ranch w/upstairs bonus/bedroom/office. Gorgeous open and updated floor plan. Large kitchen w/tons of white cabinets and exquisite granite countertops. Hardwoods. Large rooms. Large private fenced backyard. Flat cul-de-sac lot. Great Schools and great neighborhood!