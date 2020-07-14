All apartments in Stone Mountain
Home
/
Stone Mountain, GA
/
The Haverly
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

The Haverly

Open Now until 5:30pm
2700 Summit Creek Dr · (833) 855-6777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2700 Summit Creek Dr, Stone Mountain, GA 30083

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22-2205 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,033

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Haverly.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
The Haverly at Stone Mountain Apartment Homes offers studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring a gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, plush carpeting, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, a sunroom, vaulted ceilings and washer/dryer connections. Our beautiful community offers copy services and ample guest parking. Relax in our sparkling swimming pool, entertain family and friends with our picnic area and barbecues, or enjoy a game with our tennis and volleyball courts.

Meanwhile, our convenient location offers everything you are searching for within close proximity. You will find Memorial Bend Shopping Plaza, North Lake Mall, Value Mall, Stone Mountain Park, Wade Walker Park, Kroger, DMV, DeKalb Medical Center and the Egleston Children's Hospital just minutes away. Take a tour of our photo gallery or call us to schedule a Virtual Tour Today and let us show you why living at The Haverly at Stone Mountain is the perfect place to ca

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Haverly have any available units?
The Haverly has a unit available for $1,033 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does The Haverly have?
Some of The Haverly's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Haverly currently offering any rent specials?
The Haverly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Haverly pet-friendly?
Yes, The Haverly is pet friendly.
Does The Haverly offer parking?
Yes, The Haverly offers parking.
Does The Haverly have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Haverly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Haverly have a pool?
Yes, The Haverly has a pool.
Does The Haverly have accessible units?
No, The Haverly does not have accessible units.
Does The Haverly have units with dishwashers?
No, The Haverly does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Haverly have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Haverly has units with air conditioning.
