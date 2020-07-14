Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace furnished patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill guest parking tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

The Haverly at Stone Mountain Apartment Homes offers studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring a gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, plush carpeting, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, a sunroom, vaulted ceilings and washer/dryer connections. Our beautiful community offers copy services and ample guest parking. Relax in our sparkling swimming pool, entertain family and friends with our picnic area and barbecues, or enjoy a game with our tennis and volleyball courts.



Meanwhile, our convenient location offers everything you are searching for within close proximity. You will find Memorial Bend Shopping Plaza, North Lake Mall, Value Mall, Stone Mountain Park, Wade Walker Park, Kroger, DMV, DeKalb Medical Center and the Egleston Children's Hospital just minutes away. Take a tour of our photo gallery or call us to schedule a Virtual Tour Today and let us show you why living at The Haverly at Stone Mountain is the perfect place to ca