Last updated March 15 2020 at 5:07 AM

5250 Mimosa Drive

5250 Mimosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5250 Mimosa Drive, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION. This Fully furnished home is just one block from stone mountain village and a few miles to stone mountain park. Completely renovated, this Tudor charmer is great for entertaining and comfortable living. It features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on each level. Carrera marble kitchen with wine fridge, all top end stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors throughout. Basement provides Washer/Dryer, storage, and additional space for exercise or other activities. Property is a Must see! All actors/movies business for short term rental are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5250 Mimosa Drive have any available units?
5250 Mimosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
What amenities does 5250 Mimosa Drive have?
Some of 5250 Mimosa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5250 Mimosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5250 Mimosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5250 Mimosa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5250 Mimosa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Mountain.
Does 5250 Mimosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5250 Mimosa Drive offers parking.
Does 5250 Mimosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5250 Mimosa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5250 Mimosa Drive have a pool?
No, 5250 Mimosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5250 Mimosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 5250 Mimosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5250 Mimosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5250 Mimosa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5250 Mimosa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5250 Mimosa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
