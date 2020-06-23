5250 Mimosa Drive

Amenities
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION. This Fully furnished home is just one block from stone mountain village and a few miles to stone mountain park. Completely renovated, this Tudor charmer is great for entertaining and comfortable living. It features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on each level. Carrera marble kitchen with wine fridge, all top end stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors throughout. Basement provides Washer/Dryer, storage, and additional space for exercise or other activities. Property is a Must see! All actors/movies business for short term rental are welcome.