Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 fee for 1 pet; $500 fee for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15 a month per pet
restrictions: Exotic pets, reptiles, and dogs of pure breed or mixed breeds of any of the following are prohibited from the property: Akita, Australian Cattle Dog, Basenji, Bedlington Terrier, Boxer, Bull Mastiff, Chow Chow, Dalmation, Doberman, Dogue de Bordeux, Elia, Foxhound, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Malamute, Mastiff, Pit Bull, Presia Canario (Pit Bull Family), Rotweiler, Saint Bernard, Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshier Terrier, Weimaraner, and Wolf Dog.