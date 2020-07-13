Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool internet access tennis court cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system business center courtyard hot tub online portal playground smoke-free community

Welcome to 860 South! Located in Stockbridge, Georgia you will discover where modern meets luxury. Our community offers spacious one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom layouts equipped to fit your lifestyle. Your new home will feature over-sized closets, washer/dryer connections, and select homes will feature a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Our community has a variety of amenities to keep you entertained, featuring a large pool, 24-hour fitness center, lighted tennis courts, and more. Come today to explore our community at 860 South!