All apartments in Stockbridge
Find more places like 860 South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
860 South
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:45 PM

860 South

860 Rock Quarry Rd · (678) 820-4812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stockbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

860 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0204 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1189 sqft

Unit 0717 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1189 sqft

Unit 0206 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1189 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 860 South.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
business center
courtyard
hot tub
online portal
playground
smoke-free community
Welcome to 860 South! Located in Stockbridge, Georgia you will discover where modern meets luxury. Our community offers spacious one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom layouts equipped to fit your lifestyle. Your new home will feature over-sized closets, washer/dryer connections, and select homes will feature a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Our community has a variety of amenities to keep you entertained, featuring a large pool, 24-hour fitness center, lighted tennis courts, and more. Come today to explore our community at 860 South!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 fee for 1 pet; $500 fee for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15 a month per pet
restrictions: Exotic pets, reptiles, and dogs of pure breed or mixed breeds of any of the following are prohibited from the property: Akita, Australian Cattle Dog, Basenji, Bedlington Terrier, Boxer, Bull Mastiff, Chow Chow, Dalmation, Doberman, Dogue de Bordeux, Elia, Foxhound, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Malamute, Mastiff, Pit Bull, Presia Canario (Pit Bull Family), Rotweiler, Saint Bernard, Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshier Terrier, Weimaraner, and Wolf Dog.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 South have any available units?
860 South has 3 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 860 South have?
Some of 860 South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 South currently offering any rent specials?
860 South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 South pet-friendly?
Yes, 860 South is pet friendly.
Does 860 South offer parking?
Yes, 860 South offers parking.
Does 860 South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 860 South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 South have a pool?
Yes, 860 South has a pool.
Does 860 South have accessible units?
No, 860 South does not have accessible units.
Does 860 South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 860 South has units with dishwashers.
Does 860 South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 860 South has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 860 South?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Similar Pages

Stockbridge 1 BedroomsStockbridge 2 Bedrooms
Stockbridge Apartments with ParkingStockbridge Apartments with Pool
Stockbridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity