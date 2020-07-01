Amenities

703 Addy Cove Available 11/08/19 Charming 1.5 Story in the Heart of Stockbridge! - Visit www.gotourhome.com to schedule a self showing of this charming beauty. Come home to this charming 1.5 story traditional home located in the heart of Stockbridge! This home features 3 bedrooms 2 full baths, Living room with fireplace, galley style kitchen with black appliances. Gleaming Walnut stained dark hardwood flooring, carpet, custom wood blinds throughout, designer paint and custom lighting. Close to all major restaurants and shopping venues! Lease with option to buy with a 3 year lease term.

Lease to Own Program:

-3-year lease minimum

-There is an upfront option payment due which is applied towards purchase price.

-$50.00 non-refundable Application Fee per adult age 18+

-$300.00 Non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 pet fee per pet (over 25 lbs) with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed.

-Gross monthly income must meet 3x rent or more

-No previous Bankruptcies within 7 years

-Criminal Background check

-No Evictions

-600 or better credit score

-NOT ACCEPTING HOUSING VOUCHERS AT THIS TIME



