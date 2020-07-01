All apartments in Stockbridge
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

703 Addy Cove

703 Addy Cove · No Longer Available
Location

703 Addy Cove, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
703 Addy Cove Available 11/08/19 Charming 1.5 Story in the Heart of Stockbridge! - Visit www.gotourhome.com to schedule a self showing of this charming beauty. Come home to this charming 1.5 story traditional home located in the heart of Stockbridge! This home features 3 bedrooms 2 full baths, Living room with fireplace, galley style kitchen with black appliances. Gleaming Walnut stained dark hardwood flooring, carpet, custom wood blinds throughout, designer paint and custom lighting. Close to all major restaurants and shopping venues! Lease with option to buy with a 3 year lease term.
Lease to Own Program:
-3-year lease minimum
-There is an upfront option payment due which is applied towards purchase price.
-$50.00 non-refundable Application Fee per adult age 18+
-$300.00 Non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 pet fee per pet (over 25 lbs) with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed.
-Gross monthly income must meet 3x rent or more
-No previous Bankruptcies within 7 years
-Criminal Background check
-No Evictions
-600 or better credit score
-NOT ACCEPTING HOUSING VOUCHERS AT THIS TIME

(RLNE2533794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Addy Cove have any available units?
703 Addy Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 703 Addy Cove have?
Some of 703 Addy Cove's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Addy Cove currently offering any rent specials?
703 Addy Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Addy Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 Addy Cove is pet friendly.
Does 703 Addy Cove offer parking?
No, 703 Addy Cove does not offer parking.
Does 703 Addy Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Addy Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Addy Cove have a pool?
No, 703 Addy Cove does not have a pool.
Does 703 Addy Cove have accessible units?
No, 703 Addy Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Addy Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 Addy Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 703 Addy Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 Addy Cove does not have units with air conditioning.

