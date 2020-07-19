All apartments in Stockbridge
621 Addison Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

621 Addison Way

621 Addison Way · No Longer Available
Location

621 Addison Way, Stockbridge, GA 30253
Eagles Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 story home in swimming pool community. MASTER ON THE MAIN. Formal living room and dining room. Family room with fireplace. Kitchen with bay window and breakfast bar. Master bedroom with sitting area. Master on the main level. Half bathroom in the hallway. 2 story foyer. 4 large bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Addison Way have any available units?
621 Addison Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 621 Addison Way have?
Some of 621 Addison Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Addison Way currently offering any rent specials?
621 Addison Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Addison Way pet-friendly?
No, 621 Addison Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 621 Addison Way offer parking?
Yes, 621 Addison Way offers parking.
Does 621 Addison Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Addison Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Addison Way have a pool?
Yes, 621 Addison Way has a pool.
Does 621 Addison Way have accessible units?
No, 621 Addison Way does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Addison Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 Addison Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 621 Addison Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 621 Addison Way has units with air conditioning.
