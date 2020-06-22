616 Tahoe Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities garage

LOVELY 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath in Stockbridge! - LOVELY 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home in the McCain Creek Subdivision! This

Brick-Front home has plenty of room inside with many nice features! Massive living room with charming fireplace, Kitchen has nice modern surfaces, Dining room features gorgeous molding details and bright windows. Master Bedroom continues with more fabulous features, including vaulted ceilings, a Master bath with separate tub/shower, dual vanity & walk-in closet. The 3 extra bedrooms have plenty of space as well. You'll also have a 2 car garage AND back patio - great for entertaining!



This one's going to go QUICK - CALL NOW!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3741810)