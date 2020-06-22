All apartments in Stockbridge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

616 Tahoe Trail

616 Tahoe Trl · No Longer Available
Location

616 Tahoe Trl, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
LOVELY 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath in Stockbridge! - LOVELY 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home in the McCain Creek Subdivision! This
Brick-Front home has plenty of room inside with many nice features! Massive living room with charming fireplace, Kitchen has nice modern surfaces, Dining room features gorgeous molding details and bright windows. Master Bedroom continues with more fabulous features, including vaulted ceilings, a Master bath with separate tub/shower, dual vanity & walk-in closet. The 3 extra bedrooms have plenty of space as well. You'll also have a 2 car garage AND back patio - great for entertaining!

This one's going to go QUICK - CALL NOW!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3741810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Tahoe Trail have any available units?
616 Tahoe Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 616 Tahoe Trail have?
Some of 616 Tahoe Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Tahoe Trail currently offering any rent specials?
616 Tahoe Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Tahoe Trail pet-friendly?
No, 616 Tahoe Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 616 Tahoe Trail offer parking?
Yes, 616 Tahoe Trail does offer parking.
Does 616 Tahoe Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Tahoe Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Tahoe Trail have a pool?
No, 616 Tahoe Trail does not have a pool.
Does 616 Tahoe Trail have accessible units?
No, 616 Tahoe Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Tahoe Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Tahoe Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Tahoe Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Tahoe Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
