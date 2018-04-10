All apartments in Stockbridge
528 Sprayberry Dr
Last updated May 6 2020 at 3:18 AM

528 Sprayberry Dr

528 Sprayberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

528 Sprayberry Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW!!!! Well kept, brand new single family home for rent. AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020. Spacious at 1,878 SQFT this home was built in 2018 and still has that new home smell! 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Kitchen overlooks the spacious Family Room. Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Baths. Laminate Flooring throughout the main level. 2 car garage with opener installed. Enjoy the Private Fenced Patio and Yard. Easy access to major Highways and Shopping areas. We are accepting applications now, but due to the shelter-in-place order, we are suspending physical viewings at this time. Feel free to drive around the neighborhood and check it out, and Check out our Virtual Tour of the property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Sprayberry Dr have any available units?
528 Sprayberry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 528 Sprayberry Dr have?
Some of 528 Sprayberry Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Sprayberry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
528 Sprayberry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Sprayberry Dr pet-friendly?
No, 528 Sprayberry Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 528 Sprayberry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 528 Sprayberry Dr offers parking.
Does 528 Sprayberry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 Sprayberry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Sprayberry Dr have a pool?
No, 528 Sprayberry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 528 Sprayberry Dr have accessible units?
No, 528 Sprayberry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Sprayberry Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 Sprayberry Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 528 Sprayberry Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 528 Sprayberry Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

