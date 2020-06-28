511 Gables Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, clean home in Eagles Landing school district. This home boasts on natural light featuring a separate dining room, bright kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, living room with built-in bookshelves and fireplace, over-sized master suite with tray ceiling, walk-in closet, separate his and hers vanities, and two additional spacious bedrooms. Includes huge, fenced-in backyard in a quiet subdivision located minutes from I-75, shopping, restaurants and more. Available for immediate move-in!