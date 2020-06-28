511 Gables Court

Amenities
Beautiful, clean home in Eagles Landing school district. This home boasts on natural light featuring a separate dining room, bright kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, living room with built-in bookshelves and fireplace, over-sized master suite with tray ceiling, walk-in closet, separate his and hers vanities, and two additional spacious bedrooms. Includes huge, fenced-in backyard in a quiet subdivision located minutes from I-75, shopping, restaurants and more. Available for immediate move-in!