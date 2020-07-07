All apartments in Stockbridge
489 Townsend Bend
489 Townsend Bend

489 Townsend Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

489 Townsend Bnd, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
3 beds 2 and 1/2 baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 489 Townsend Bend have any available units?
489 Townsend Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 489 Townsend Bend currently offering any rent specials?
489 Townsend Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 489 Townsend Bend pet-friendly?
No, 489 Townsend Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 489 Townsend Bend offer parking?
Yes, 489 Townsend Bend offers parking.
Does 489 Townsend Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 489 Townsend Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 489 Townsend Bend have a pool?
No, 489 Townsend Bend does not have a pool.
Does 489 Townsend Bend have accessible units?
No, 489 Townsend Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 489 Townsend Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 489 Townsend Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 489 Townsend Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 489 Townsend Bend does not have units with air conditioning.

