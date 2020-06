Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

Beautiful well maintained three sided brick home in the Northbridge Crossing Subdivision. This home features an over 2100 sqft. including family room perfect for entertaining, eat-in kitchen, and formal living space. Upstairs you will find 4 spacious bedrooms including the owner's suite and 2 bathrooms. Community features swim, tennis, basketball, playground and playing fields. Close to I-675 and I-75