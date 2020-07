Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool garage

Beautiful home, new carpet and paint. This four bedroom two and a half bath house is located in Monarch Village. Nestled in a cu de sac , minutes from shops and food. Close to 75 and 138. This home won't last long. No pets please , this home will not go section 8.