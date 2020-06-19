All apartments in Stockbridge
Find more places like 133 Appleton Blvd, Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
133 Appleton Blvd, Unit C
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

133 Appleton Blvd, Unit C

133 Appleton Blvd · (678) 782-7447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stockbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

133 Appleton Blvd, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 133 Appleton Blvd, Unit C · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Splendid Surfaces! 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Home in Stockbridge! - Enjoy Beautiful Dove Grey Surfaces at this Lovely 2 Bedroom Unit! Includes Vinyl wood flooring throughout living & bedroom areas, Kitchen with appliances & plenty of cabinets, & Master with his & hers closets. Only a short drive from restaurants & shopping! Don't miss it - visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE5693132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Appleton Blvd, Unit C have any available units?
133 Appleton Blvd, Unit C has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 133 Appleton Blvd, Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
133 Appleton Blvd, Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Appleton Blvd, Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 133 Appleton Blvd, Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 133 Appleton Blvd, Unit C offer parking?
No, 133 Appleton Blvd, Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 133 Appleton Blvd, Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Appleton Blvd, Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Appleton Blvd, Unit C have a pool?
No, 133 Appleton Blvd, Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 133 Appleton Blvd, Unit C have accessible units?
No, 133 Appleton Blvd, Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Appleton Blvd, Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Appleton Blvd, Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Appleton Blvd, Unit C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 133 Appleton Blvd, Unit C has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 133 Appleton Blvd, Unit C?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Similar Pages

Stockbridge 1 BedroomsStockbridge 2 Bedrooms
Stockbridge Apartments with PoolStockbridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Stockbridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity