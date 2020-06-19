133 Appleton Blvd, Unit C

Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities

Splendid Surfaces! 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Home in Stockbridge! - Enjoy Beautiful Dove Grey Surfaces at this Lovely 2 Bedroom Unit! Includes Vinyl wood flooring throughout living & bedroom areas, Kitchen with appliances & plenty of cabinets, & Master with his & hers closets. Only a short drive from restaurants & shopping! Don't miss it - visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



(RLNE5693132)