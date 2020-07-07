All apartments in Stockbridge
Last updated October 3 2019

1328 Kent Manor

1328 Kent Manor · No Longer Available
Location

1328 Kent Manor, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully remodeled and very neat, pet friendly, kitchen equipped, water, sewage, and garbage, secure and spacious..This 4 bed, 3 bath home has 2,318 square feet of living space and is ready to become your new home.. . house with modern finishing in a very beautiful neighborhood. this house sits on 2,318 square ft and is spacious and perfect for a family. the bath is equipped with dual sinks and separate shower. this home is move in ready. all we require is a clean, responsible and law abiding person with all utilities included except cable .This Single Family house is perfect for a family with kids!

Are you still looking for a home that is move-in ready. Well look no further! Call today to get your self schedule viewing (702) 291-8664 info please leave a voicemail if I am not reachable, and I will be happy to return your call. don't miss out !!!.

Note: PLEASE TEXT ME WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS AND YOU'LL GET A RESPONSE ASAP.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
