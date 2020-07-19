125 Appleton Blvd

Amenities

FOR RENT--This is a large Two Bedroom one bath apartment. It is located on the bottom floor of a brick quad or townhome. There is a nice open living room and dining area as well as a large kitchen. The apartment comes with a large outdoor Deck area as well as rear entrance. There are also new sidewalks all along the neighborhood. This apartment rents for only $725 a month. New carpet. Close to everything. Big, Clean, Quiet,and Safe. Come live here for ever or while we find you a home or build your credit and let us help get you to a rent to own situation in one of our homes. Cant Beat the price at only $725 a month. Big, Clean, Neat, Safe, and the right area.