122 Jackson Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

122 Jackson Drive

122 Jackson Dr · No Longer Available
Location

122 Jackson Dr, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Sleek Surfaces at This 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom Corner Townhome in Stockbridge! - We Think You'll LOVE the Modern Surfaces at This Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome! Vinyl wood flooring covers the downstairs living area, with a cozy fireplace in the living room. Kitchen boasts sleek black appliances, paired with plenty of bright white cabinets, and coordinating counter tops & backsplash, with an eat-in dining area. This corner townhome also features a patio out back - perfect for enjoying the outdoors with your morning coffee. Don't miss out! Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE5743163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Jackson Drive have any available units?
122 Jackson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 122 Jackson Drive have?
Some of 122 Jackson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Jackson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
122 Jackson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Jackson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 122 Jackson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 122 Jackson Drive offer parking?
No, 122 Jackson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 122 Jackson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Jackson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Jackson Drive have a pool?
No, 122 Jackson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 122 Jackson Drive have accessible units?
No, 122 Jackson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Jackson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Jackson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Jackson Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 122 Jackson Drive has units with air conditioning.

