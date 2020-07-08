122 Jackson Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning fireplace

Sleek Surfaces at This 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom Corner Townhome in Stockbridge! - We Think You'll LOVE the Modern Surfaces at This Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome! Vinyl wood flooring covers the downstairs living area, with a cozy fireplace in the living room. Kitchen boasts sleek black appliances, paired with plenty of bright white cabinets, and coordinating counter tops & backsplash, with an eat-in dining area. This corner townhome also features a patio out back - perfect for enjoying the outdoors with your morning coffee. Don't miss out! Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



(RLNE5743163)