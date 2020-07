Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Hard find in the Henry County area! **AVAILABLE OCT 15 POSS SOONER** nice 3BR/2BA ranch in established neighborhood. This home features an eat-in kitchen, cozy family room with fireplace, new appliances, new carpet, fresh paint inside and out and a private backyard. Enjoy being minutes from Piedmont Henry Hospital, Hartsfield-Jackson Airport and majoy freeways. This great deal won't last long!!!