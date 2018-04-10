All apartments in Stockbridge
Last updated August 23 2019 at 8:04 PM

115 Glynn Addy Drive

115 Glynn Addy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

115 Glynn Addy Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1,120 sf home is located in Stockbridge, Ga. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car port. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Glynn Addy Drive have any available units?
115 Glynn Addy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 115 Glynn Addy Drive have?
Some of 115 Glynn Addy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Glynn Addy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
115 Glynn Addy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Glynn Addy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Glynn Addy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 115 Glynn Addy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 115 Glynn Addy Drive does offer parking.
Does 115 Glynn Addy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Glynn Addy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Glynn Addy Drive have a pool?
No, 115 Glynn Addy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 115 Glynn Addy Drive have accessible units?
No, 115 Glynn Addy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Glynn Addy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Glynn Addy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Glynn Addy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Glynn Addy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
