Last updated March 18 2019 at 11:55 PM

107 Garden Walk

107 Garden Walk · No Longer Available
Location

107 Garden Walk, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Location, Location! Beautiful Spanish Style Home 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom! - Welcome Home to this beautifully upgraded Ranch style home! A neighborhood unlike any other in Henry County! This Spanish inspired home features terra-cotta floors throughout the main living area, Bright & Open living area with vaulted ceilings, Dining room with plenty of natural light, Kitchen with granite counter tops, Stainless appliances, breakfast bar & dark oak cabinetry, Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and upgraded on-suite bath, Master bath has granite dual vanity, separate tub & shower with large walk in closet, Two nice sized secondary bedrooms, Covered back patio overlooks a modest, private back yard.

All situated in the beautiful Gardens at Eagles Landing subdivision which has an active Homeowners Association. This home is minutes from I-75, Shopping, Banking, Entertainment & More!

Don't Delay, This Home is JUST What You've Been Waiting For!

*Owner is a Licensed Realtor*

(RLNE4765446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Garden Walk have any available units?
107 Garden Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 107 Garden Walk have?
Some of 107 Garden Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Garden Walk currently offering any rent specials?
107 Garden Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Garden Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Garden Walk is pet friendly.
Does 107 Garden Walk offer parking?
No, 107 Garden Walk does not offer parking.
Does 107 Garden Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Garden Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Garden Walk have a pool?
No, 107 Garden Walk does not have a pool.
Does 107 Garden Walk have accessible units?
No, 107 Garden Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Garden Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Garden Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Garden Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Garden Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
