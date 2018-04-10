107 Garden Walk

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location, Location! Beautiful Spanish Style Home 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom! - Welcome Home to this beautifully upgraded Ranch style home! A neighborhood unlike any other in Henry County! This Spanish inspired home features terra-cotta floors throughout the main living area, Bright & Open living area with vaulted ceilings, Dining room with plenty of natural light, Kitchen with granite counter tops, Stainless appliances, breakfast bar & dark oak cabinetry, Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and upgraded on-suite bath, Master bath has granite dual vanity, separate tub & shower with large walk in closet, Two nice sized secondary bedrooms, Covered back patio overlooks a modest, private back yard.



All situated in the beautiful Gardens at Eagles Landing subdivision which has an active Homeowners Association. This home is minutes from I-75, Shopping, Banking, Entertainment & More!



Don't Delay, This Home is JUST What You've Been Waiting For!



*Owner is a Licensed Realtor*



(RLNE4765446)