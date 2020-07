Amenities

dishwasher garage pool tennis court carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Great home located off Jodeco Rd in McDonough. Large community with pool , tennis and sidewalks.This 5 bedroom 3 full bathroom home has it all. A bedroom and full bathroom on the mail level. New carpet and new paint, fenced in back yard. Close to it all, food , shops , 75. This home is a no pet home, good rental history is a must.