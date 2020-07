Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy home in very nice Town House community in convenient location. Easy access to intrastate, midtown, airport, Vinings, Silver Comet Trail, parks, and restaurants. Beautiful unit with an updated kitchen. Gleaming hardwood floors on the first floor and carpet on the second floor. Open and sunny living room with large windows and gas fireplace. Neutral colors throughout. 3 large bedrooms upstairs. 2 year lease term preferred.