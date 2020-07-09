All apartments in Smyrna
5180 Ivy Green Way Southeast

5180 Ivy Green Way Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5180 Ivy Green Way Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30126
Vinings Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Executive home in Resort-like Vinings Estates. Stack stone & shingle built home w/almost an acre of land. Well maintained home w/recent updates to the master bath, kitchen & bathrooms. Main floor office/living room is closed off and could be additional bedroom if needed. Home is located on a great street w/only 10 homes so it is like your own community. Views of Woods from the front & back make you feel like you're in the mountains. Open Floor plan & covered deck.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5180 Ivy Green Way Southeast have any available units?
5180 Ivy Green Way Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
Is 5180 Ivy Green Way Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
5180 Ivy Green Way Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5180 Ivy Green Way Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 5180 Ivy Green Way Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 5180 Ivy Green Way Southeast offer parking?
No, 5180 Ivy Green Way Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 5180 Ivy Green Way Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5180 Ivy Green Way Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5180 Ivy Green Way Southeast have a pool?
No, 5180 Ivy Green Way Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 5180 Ivy Green Way Southeast have accessible units?
No, 5180 Ivy Green Way Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5180 Ivy Green Way Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 5180 Ivy Green Way Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5180 Ivy Green Way Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 5180 Ivy Green Way Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

