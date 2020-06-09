Rent Calculator
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
5064 Laurel Glen Court SE
Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:54 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5064 Laurel Glen Court SE
5064 Laurel Glen Court Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5064 Laurel Glen Court Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30082
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5064 Laurel Glen Court SE have any available units?
5064 Laurel Glen Court SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Smyrna, GA
.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Smyrna Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5064 Laurel Glen Court SE have?
Some of 5064 Laurel Glen Court SE's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5064 Laurel Glen Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
5064 Laurel Glen Court SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5064 Laurel Glen Court SE pet-friendly?
No, 5064 Laurel Glen Court SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Smyrna
.
Does 5064 Laurel Glen Court SE offer parking?
No, 5064 Laurel Glen Court SE does not offer parking.
Does 5064 Laurel Glen Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5064 Laurel Glen Court SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5064 Laurel Glen Court SE have a pool?
No, 5064 Laurel Glen Court SE does not have a pool.
Does 5064 Laurel Glen Court SE have accessible units?
No, 5064 Laurel Glen Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5064 Laurel Glen Court SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5064 Laurel Glen Court SE has units with dishwashers.
