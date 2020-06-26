All apartments in Smyrna
Smyrna, GA
2245 Knoxhill View SE Unit # 2245
2245 Knoxhill View SE Unit # 2245

2245 Knoxhill View · No Longer Available
Location

2245 Knoxhill View, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Hard to find executive rental in sought after Smyrna/Vinings/West Atlanta location! Nestled on the most private section in the neighborhood this unit offers lock and leave, low maintenance living. With easy access to Hartsfield, Midtown and Downtown the location is perfection. Luxury finishes include rich, hearty wood flooring, crisp paint, stone counters and stainless appliances. Minutes to West Village, SunTrust Park and The Battery. Coveted fenced yard offers private patio and enjoyable outdoor living space. The master retreat offers private sitting & spa like bath!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2245 Knoxhill View SE Unit # 2245 have any available units?
2245 Knoxhill View SE Unit # 2245 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2245 Knoxhill View SE Unit # 2245 have?
Some of 2245 Knoxhill View SE Unit # 2245's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2245 Knoxhill View SE Unit # 2245 currently offering any rent specials?
2245 Knoxhill View SE Unit # 2245 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2245 Knoxhill View SE Unit # 2245 pet-friendly?
No, 2245 Knoxhill View SE Unit # 2245 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 2245 Knoxhill View SE Unit # 2245 offer parking?
Yes, 2245 Knoxhill View SE Unit # 2245 offers parking.
Does 2245 Knoxhill View SE Unit # 2245 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2245 Knoxhill View SE Unit # 2245 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2245 Knoxhill View SE Unit # 2245 have a pool?
No, 2245 Knoxhill View SE Unit # 2245 does not have a pool.
Does 2245 Knoxhill View SE Unit # 2245 have accessible units?
No, 2245 Knoxhill View SE Unit # 2245 does not have accessible units.
Does 2245 Knoxhill View SE Unit # 2245 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2245 Knoxhill View SE Unit # 2245 does not have units with dishwashers.
