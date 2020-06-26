2245 Knoxhill View SE Unit # 2245

Amenities

Hard to find executive rental in sought after Smyrna/Vinings/West Atlanta location! Nestled on the most private section in the neighborhood this unit offers lock and leave, low maintenance living. With easy access to Hartsfield, Midtown and Downtown the location is perfection. Luxury finishes include rich, hearty wood flooring, crisp paint, stone counters and stainless appliances. Minutes to West Village, SunTrust Park and The Battery. Coveted fenced yard offers private patio and enjoyable outdoor living space. The master retreat offers private sitting & spa like bath!