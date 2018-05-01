All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 1979 Inverness Rd Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
1979 Inverness Rd Se
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1979 Inverness Rd Se

1979 Inverness Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1979 Inverness Road, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Smyrna Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 3 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Absolutely Gorgeous Renovated Raised Ranch on Large .44 Acre lot. Awesome Location in Smyrna, Close to Mall, 285, easy access to Downtown, Sandy Springs, and Airport. Walking distance to The Battery and new Braves Stadium. Travertine Floors, Upgrades Galore !!! Finished Basement with In Law Suite, 2nd Kitchenette, Full Bath. Stainless steel appliances & granite. Large deck and fenced yard!

Schools:
Elem: Argyle
Middle: Campbell
High: Campbell
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is 1 Small/Medium Dog-Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Smyrna Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

For more information CALL (678) 500-8680.
To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4729613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1979 Inverness Rd Se have any available units?
1979 Inverness Rd Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1979 Inverness Rd Se have?
Some of 1979 Inverness Rd Se's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1979 Inverness Rd Se currently offering any rent specials?
1979 Inverness Rd Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1979 Inverness Rd Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 1979 Inverness Rd Se is pet friendly.
Does 1979 Inverness Rd Se offer parking?
No, 1979 Inverness Rd Se does not offer parking.
Does 1979 Inverness Rd Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1979 Inverness Rd Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1979 Inverness Rd Se have a pool?
No, 1979 Inverness Rd Se does not have a pool.
Does 1979 Inverness Rd Se have accessible units?
No, 1979 Inverness Rd Se does not have accessible units.
Does 1979 Inverness Rd Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 1979 Inverness Rd Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brighton Way Apartments
100 Parkway Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Vinings Apartments
4098 S Cobb Dr
Smyrna, GA 30080
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast
Smyrna, GA 30080
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College