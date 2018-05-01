1979 Inverness Rd Se

Amenities

Smyrna Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 3 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Absolutely Gorgeous Renovated Raised Ranch on Large .44 Acre lot. Awesome Location in Smyrna, Close to Mall, 285, easy access to Downtown, Sandy Springs, and Airport. Walking distance to The Battery and new Braves Stadium. Travertine Floors, Upgrades Galore !!! Finished Basement with In Law Suite, 2nd Kitchenette, Full Bath. Stainless steel appliances & granite. Large deck and fenced yard!



Schools:

Elem: Argyle

Middle: Campbell

High: Campbell

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is 1 Small/Medium Dog-Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for a Smyrna Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



No Cats Allowed



