PICTURES SAY IT ALL!!! Brand new rental in Smyrna Heights steps from Forest Hills. This home has been totally remodeled. Amazing kitchen, bathrooms and new Beautiful BRAND NEW hardwood flooring Huge fenced 1/2 Acre Lot. 4BD/2BA, Living room, Family room with wood burning Fireplace on first floor. Daylight basement w/ workshop, plenty of Storage. 4 miles to Suntrust Park, 2 miles to Smyrna Market Place, Tolleson Park is 1 block. Close to I75, I285.