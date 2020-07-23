Apartment List
/
GA
/
wilmington island
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:40 AM

38 Furnished Apartments for rent in Wilmington Island, GA

Furnished apartments in Wilmington Island can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation f... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
128 Runner Road
128 Runner Road, Wilmington Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1649 sqft
128 Runner Road Available 09/01/20 Wilmington Island/Betz Creek - This Tri-level house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The ground level floor has a two car garage with a work area and an extra room for an office or playroom.
Results within 5 miles of Wilmington Island

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Victory Heights
2350 East 41st Street
2350 East 41st Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1160 sqft
2350 East 41st Street Available 08/01/20 Eastside House - Very cute Eastside house features three bedrooms and one bathroom. Living room, dining room and all bedrooms have hardwood floors. All rooms painted neutral gray.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakland Park - Northgate - Eastgate
1932 Linnhurst Dr
1932 Linnhurst Drive, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
Completely remodeled, 2 Bedroom, all new bathroom, Living Room, Separate Dining Room, Laundry Room, furnished kitchen with Detached carport, Workshop and storage building. Close to Home Depot and Target, $950 per month, $950 Sec Deposit.
Results within 10 miles of Wilmington Island
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
7 Units Available
Southside
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$855
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Victorian District-West
123 W Park Avenue
123 West Park Avenue, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
888 sqft
Virtual tour available! Fully furnished 1 Bedroom condo located steps to Forsyth Park. This property features a cozy sitting room set off by a nostalgic brick decorative fireplace and a flatscreen TV on the wall above it.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Victorian District-East
305 E Bolton Street
305 East Bolton Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
849 sqft
Virtual tour available! This fully furnished and renovated condo is available as a month-to-month rental.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Victorian District-West
109 W Bolton Street
109 West Bolton Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
874 sqft
Virtual tour available! Nicknamed Bolton Forsyth Suite, this fully furnished and renovated one bedroom condo is available as a month-to-month rental.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
217 E Charlton Street
217 East Charlton Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual tour available! Spacious one bedroom penthouse just off of Lafayette Square. This fully furnished unit has been thoughtfully designed with beautiful furniture and comfy beds.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
208 E Jones Street
208 East Jones Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
1152 sqft
Look upon picturesque Jones Street from on a wrought iron balcony located in this spacious yet charming one bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms condo.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
546 E Congress Street
546 East Congress Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1260 sqft
Virtual tour available! This two bedroom, two and a half bath rental home puts you just a block away from River St and steps to Broughton. Off-street parking space included! The property comes fully furnished with all the comforts of home.

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
412 E Gaston Street
412 East Gaston Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2296 sqft
Virtual tour available! Beautiful, fully furnished rental home near Forsyth Park with HEATED pool and gated parking space. The home boasts three bedrooms, three bathrooms and plenty of space for relaxation.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
101 Barnard Street
101 Barnard Street, Savannah, GA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1516 sqft
Sophisticated urban space located right in the heart of the city - moments away from fantastic restaurants, museums, shopping, entertainment, SCAD, and Telfair Square.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
25 W Gordon Street
25 West Gordon Street, Savannah, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,750
1650 sqft
Exquisitely Furnished Large Garden Level executive rental in very desirable location adjacent to "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" mansion, Mercer House, in the Design District close to Forsyth Park.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Thomas Square
220 E 33rd Street
220 East 33rd Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1302 sqft
This fully furnished, all-electric, upper level two bedroom, two bathroom condo is located in Savannah's scenic historic district. Roommate friendly floor plan! Each bedroom features an adjacent bathroom and balcony for extended privacy.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
17 W Jones Street
17 West Jones Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
Fantastic Location! Fully Furnished on W Jones St Garden unit 2 bed 2 bath with kitchen and separate bar area for entertaining the living room area.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
507 Price Street
507 Price Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1240 sqft
Great Location on price st! This Furnished 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with courtyard and parking just bring your clothes and tv! Located near SCAD and walking distance to downtown! Washer & Dryer Included!

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
549 E State Street
549 East State Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
465 sqft
Fully Furnished Very Nicely updated condo steps to everything. Beautiful Kitchen and bath, Hardwood floors, Great third floor location steps to Broughton Street, SCAD (Savannah College of Art and Design) buildings, great restaurants, River Street.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
308 E Liberty St Carriage House
308 East Liberty Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BED | 1 BATH | CARRIAGE HOUSE | DOWNTOWN | FURNISHED - This furnished carriage house has a large bedroom with queen bed, living room, full kitchen and bath with ample closet space. Private back entrance from Perry Lane.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
15 West Jones Street
15 West Jones Street, Savannah, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED apt is on the 2nd floor with no shared walls or someone above you. Enter from Jones St. Utilize back door for private entry into courtyard gardens.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
440 Bull St
440 Bull Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Renovated | Fully Furnished | Utilities Included The Park House offers newly renovated and fully furnished and unfurnished residences in the heart of Savannah's Historic District overlooking Monterrey Square, just a stone's throw away from the

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
419 E Taylor St
419 East Taylor Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* This impressive second story apartment was tastefully renovated for those looking for a sophisticated atmosphere, perfect for extended stays.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
414 E Gaston St
414 East Gaston Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* This Two-story modern row home sits among one of Savannah's most known streets, Gaston Street. Boasting two bedrooms and a private courtyard, with an ample amount of private parking.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ardsley Park - Chatham Cresent
629 East 46th Street Lower
629 East 46th Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1700 sqft
Fully furnished Ardsley Park apt - This gem in Ardsley Park is fully furnished & includes all utilities as well as a security system. This down-stair apartment features two bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a powder room.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
120 E Charlton Ln
120 East Charlton Lane, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
600 sqft
1 BED | 1 BATH | SHORT TERM | EXECUTIVE RENTAL | HISTORIC DISTRICT - Cozy Carriage House on Charlton Lane with views of Lafayette Square. Furnished One Bedroom One Bath apartment in the heart of the historic district.
City Guide for Wilmington Island, GA

If you like the beach, fishing or anything having to do with the water, and also have a penchant for charming southern accents and old-fashioned Southern manners, then Wilmington Island is the place for you!

This town is basically a suburb of Savannah, which is where most people that live here head for work because it's only a 20-minute drive east to the bigger city. The Tybee Island beach community is also just 10 minutes away. It's one of several barrier islands off the coast of Savannah and the location really can't be beat. You have the best of all worlds, with the beach right there at your fingertips and all the shopping, dining and entertainment you could ask for just minutes away. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in Wilmington Island, GA

Furnished apartments in Wilmington Island can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in Wilmington Island as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

Similar Pages

Wilmington Island 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWilmington Island 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsWilmington Island 3 Bedroom ApartmentsWilmington Island Apartments with Balconies
Wilmington Island Apartments with GaragesWilmington Island Apartments with GymsWilmington Island Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWilmington Island Apartments with Parking
Wilmington Island Apartments with PoolsWilmington Island Apartments with Washer-DryersWilmington Island Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilmington Island Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GAPooler, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GA
Georgetown, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GARidgeland, SCBloomingdale, GA
Port Royal, SCWalthourville, GAHinesville, GAHardeeville, SCWhitemarsh Island, GAMidway, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University