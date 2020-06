Amenities

Colonial Place Townhomes-Southside Savannah-Tibet/Middleground Area - Tibet Avenue End Unit Townhome freshly painted, Great Room with new vinyl plank flooring offering a guest closet and extra storage closet. Powder Room on the main floor. Nice size kitchen with dining area has a stove, refrigerator with ice-maker and dishwasher. Upstairs features 2 large bedrooms with private baths and double-size closets. Laundry area here also. Good-sized patio also with extra storage place and 2 off-street parking spaces. Central Gas Heat & Air Conditioning. Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5757369)