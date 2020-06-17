715 West 39th Street

Amenities
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home. Located close to many shops and restaurants. This property features a spacious livingroom, bottom floor master, large front porch, and a bonus room. Due to recent scams involving the use of our advertising please contact our office by emailing the Assistant Property Manager at jessica@rawlsrentals.com or calling (912)341-6820 prior to applying for our properties.
Section 8 Welcome
No Smoking Policy
Renters Insurance Required
$35 Application Fee per application
$100 Administrative Fee due at lease signing
Deposit Subject to change
Date Available subject to change
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.