Last updated June 11 2020 at 6:40 AM

715 West 39th Street

715 West 39th Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1186189
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

715 West 39th Street, Savannah, GA 31415
Cuyler-Brownsville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1448 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home. Located close to many shops and restaurants. This property features a spacious livingroom, bottom floor master, large front porch, and a bonus room. Due to recent scams involving the use of our advertising please contact our office by emailing the Assistant Property Manager at jessica@rawlsrentals.com or calling (912)341-6820 prior to applying for our properties.

Section 8 Welcome
No Smoking Policy
Renters Insurance Required
$35 Application Fee per application
$100 Administrative Fee due at lease signing
Deposit Subject to change
Date Available subject to change
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 West 39th Street have any available units?
715 West 39th Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
Is 715 West 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
715 West 39th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 West 39th Street pet-friendly?
No, 715 West 39th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 715 West 39th Street offer parking?
No, 715 West 39th Street does not offer parking.
Does 715 West 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 West 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 West 39th Street have a pool?
No, 715 West 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 715 West 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 715 West 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 715 West 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 West 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 West 39th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 West 39th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 715 West 39th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

