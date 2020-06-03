All apartments in Savannah
318 West Waldburg Street
318 West Waldburg Street

318 West Waldburg Street · (912) 452-5558
Location

318 West Waldburg Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Victorian District-West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2118 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Back on market! Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 3 bath home with all the character and charm intact! Hardwood floors, high ceilings and clawfoot tub meld with granite countertops and tile floors to make a wonderful combination of the old and new.
Type: House |Pets: Are Pets Allowed? No Types of Pets Allowed None |Amenities: Hardwood Floors,No Dogs,No Cats,High ceilings,Decorative fireplace,Stove / oven,Refrigerator,Dishwasher,Separate tub and shower,Central heat,Central air conditioning,Laundry in unit,Street parking,Deck,Tenant pays gas and electric,Tenant pays all utilities,One year lease,No smoking,No section 8,Lawn care not included,Group 31401
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 West Waldburg Street have any available units?
318 West Waldburg Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 West Waldburg Street have?
Some of 318 West Waldburg Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 West Waldburg Street currently offering any rent specials?
318 West Waldburg Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 West Waldburg Street pet-friendly?
No, 318 West Waldburg Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 318 West Waldburg Street offer parking?
No, 318 West Waldburg Street does not offer parking.
Does 318 West Waldburg Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 318 West Waldburg Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 West Waldburg Street have a pool?
No, 318 West Waldburg Street does not have a pool.
Does 318 West Waldburg Street have accessible units?
No, 318 West Waldburg Street does not have accessible units.
Does 318 West Waldburg Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 West Waldburg Street has units with dishwashers.
