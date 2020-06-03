318 West Waldburg Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Back on market! Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 3 bath home with all the character and charm intact! Hardwood floors, high ceilings and clawfoot tub meld with granite countertops and tile floors to make a wonderful combination of the old and new.

Type: House |Pets: Are Pets Allowed? No Types of Pets Allowed None |Amenities: Hardwood Floors,No Dogs,No Cats,High ceilings,Decorative fireplace,Stove / oven,Refrigerator,Dishwasher,Separate tub and shower,Central heat,Central air conditioning,Laundry in unit,Street parking,Deck,Tenant pays gas and electric,Tenant pays all utilities,One year lease,No smoking,No section 8,Lawn care not included,Group 31401

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.