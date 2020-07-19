303 West 31st Street

Amenities
This renovated second floor three bedroom one bath and a half bath unit features central heat/AC, hardwood floors, lots of great light and a large private balcony. Kitchen includes all new stainless steel appliances, composite counter tops, microwave and a dishwasher. In-unit front loading washer/dryer included.
The building is conveniently located minutes from downtown and walking distance to Forsyth Park, SCAD and all the Victorian District has to offer.
Pets OK
No smoking
2 unit duplex