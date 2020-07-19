All apartments in Savannah
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:19 PM

303 West 31st Street

303 W 31st St · (912) 205-5485
Location

303 W 31st St, Savannah, GA 31401
Metropolitan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This renovated second floor three bedroom one bath and a half bath unit features central heat/AC, hardwood floors, lots of great light and a large private balcony. Kitchen includes all new stainless steel appliances, composite counter tops, microwave and a dishwasher. In-unit front loading washer/dryer included.

The building is conveniently located minutes from downtown and walking distance to Forsyth Park, SCAD and all the Victorian District has to offer.

Pets OK
No smoking
2 unit duplex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 West 31st Street have any available units?
303 West 31st Street has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 West 31st Street have?
Some of 303 West 31st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 West 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
303 West 31st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 West 31st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 West 31st Street is pet friendly.
Does 303 West 31st Street offer parking?
No, 303 West 31st Street does not offer parking.
Does 303 West 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 West 31st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 West 31st Street have a pool?
No, 303 West 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 303 West 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 303 West 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 303 West 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 West 31st Street has units with dishwashers.
