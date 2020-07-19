303 West 31st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This renovated second floor three bedroom one bath and a half bath unit features central heat/AC, hardwood floors, lots of great light and a large private balcony. Kitchen includes all new stainless steel appliances, composite counter tops, microwave and a dishwasher. In-unit front loading washer/dryer included.



The building is conveniently located minutes from downtown and walking distance to Forsyth Park, SCAD and all the Victorian District has to offer.



Pets OK

No smoking

2 unit duplex