16 West Jones Street

You will love this renovated, quaint apartment, in a great 1850 historic home, first block of beautiful Jones Street. New taupe paint will blend in with any color scheme. 5 small rooms make a great mini-suite. Newly furnished with a relaxed, eclectic decor of style and comfort. Move right in!



GREAT LOCATION - Next to Eliza Thompson Inn and SCAD SECURITY.

Use Front Jones St. entrance or back exterior stairs to renovated courtyard.

KITCHEN - New SS Appliances, ivory wood cabinets, granite counters and tile floor. Great Eat-in Bar and Barstools



BATH - This full bath has natural light, white subway tiles and furniture vanity marble sink



BEDROOM - walnut flooring, large skylight fills Master BR with natural light. 2 nightstands and a Smart TV.



DEN - Oversized Sofa and Chair overlooking courtyard. 55" Smart TV.

Decorated with Movie Film Rolls and a great Stainless Movie Light.



FOYER - Large floor to ceiling closet in entry foyer.



LAUNDRY - Shared, free laundry with new appliances on site.



COURTYARD - Use apartment back entry for courtyard access. Gardens and Bistro table/chairs sit under a huge Magnolia tree.



Building is a quiet, professional, or serious student environment in a residential neighborhood. Tenants become residents and stay long term.



Parking Decal given by the City of Savannah with Application Permit from Landlord.



For pictures, more info and other apartments, see HOMEONJONES.COM Available July 1

$1495 plus utilities



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/savannah-ga?lid=12028256



No Pets Allowed



