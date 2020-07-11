All apartments in Savannah
16 West Jones Street
16 West Jones Street

Location

16 West Jones Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Downtown Savannah

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
You will love this renovated, quaint apartment, in a great 1850 historic home, first block of beautiful Jones Street. New taupe paint will blend in with any color scheme. 5 small rooms make a great mini-suite. Newly furnished with a relaxed, eclectic decor of style and comfort. Move right in!

GREAT LOCATION - Next to Eliza Thompson Inn and SCAD SECURITY.
Use Front Jones St. entrance or back exterior stairs to renovated courtyard.
?
KITCHEN - New SS Appliances, ivory wood cabinets, granite counters and tile floor. Great Eat-in Bar and Barstools

BATH - This full bath has natural light, white subway tiles and furniture vanity marble sink

BEDROOM - walnut flooring, large skylight fills Master BR with natural light. 2 nightstands and a Smart TV.

DEN - Oversized Sofa and Chair overlooking courtyard. 55" Smart TV.
Decorated with Movie Film Rolls and a great Stainless Movie Light.

FOYER - Large floor to ceiling closet in entry foyer.

LAUNDRY - Shared, free laundry with new appliances on site.

COURTYARD - Use apartment back entry for courtyard access. Gardens and Bistro table/chairs sit under a huge Magnolia tree.

Building is a quiet, professional, or serious student environment in a residential neighborhood. Tenants become residents and stay long term.

Parking Decal given by the City of Savannah with Application Permit from Landlord.

For pictures, more info and other apartments, see HOMEONJONES.COM Available July 1
$1495 plus utilities

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/savannah-ga?lid=12028256

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5892008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

