1111 Lincoln St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Enjoy Savannah's Victorian District only blocks away from the city's largest green space, Forsyth Park. Fit for an extended stay - Private parking, enclosed spacious backyard, and plenty of space to spread out.



The Goodman House is a craftsman style home that was built in 2011, right in the heart of Savannah's Victorian District. Surrounded by other long-term residents, this home sits in a quiet neighborhood but yet still close to the hustle and bustle of the Downtown Historic District.



Enjoy life like a local and relax on the back patio, or come inside and catch up on your favorite shows on the wide screen TV. Beyond the living room, an open plan kitchen with an attached formal dining area. Enjoy stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops - the perfect backdrop for entertaining friends and family. Choose a formal meal at the dining table fit for six, or enjoy a glass of wine at the kitchen island before walking to one of Savannah's best restaurants.



Extended stays are made easy with a full size washer and dryer located on the main floor just off of the kitchen. Also located on the main floor, you will find a half-bathroom.



Upstairs, you'll find all three bedrooms, and two full bathrooms, one being an en suite. Both guest bedrooms offer a queen size bed, and spacious closets with plenty of space to hang and store your belongings. The master bedroom offers a king size bed, en suite bathroom and a rather large walk-in closet with built-ins.



Grab some coffee from the Mat Factor before taking a leisurely morning stroll through Forsyth Park, Savannahs largest green space and popular location for weddings, music and food festivals. The Goodman House is also located within walking distance to a local supermarket, and many other businesses.



$4500-$7000



(RLNE5118222)