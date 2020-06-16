All apartments in Savannah
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1111 Lincoln St

1111 Lincoln Street · (912) 257-4050
Location

1111 Lincoln Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Victorian District-East

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $4500 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Enjoy Savannah's Victorian District only blocks away from the city's largest green space, Forsyth Park. Fit for an extended stay - Private parking, enclosed spacious backyard, and plenty of space to spread out.

The Goodman House is a craftsman style home that was built in 2011, right in the heart of Savannah's Victorian District. Surrounded by other long-term residents, this home sits in a quiet neighborhood but yet still close to the hustle and bustle of the Downtown Historic District.

Enjoy life like a local and relax on the back patio, or come inside and catch up on your favorite shows on the wide screen TV. Beyond the living room, an open plan kitchen with an attached formal dining area. Enjoy stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops - the perfect backdrop for entertaining friends and family. Choose a formal meal at the dining table fit for six, or enjoy a glass of wine at the kitchen island before walking to one of Savannah's best restaurants.

Extended stays are made easy with a full size washer and dryer located on the main floor just off of the kitchen. Also located on the main floor, you will find a half-bathroom.

Upstairs, you'll find all three bedrooms, and two full bathrooms, one being an en suite. Both guest bedrooms offer a queen size bed, and spacious closets with plenty of space to hang and store your belongings. The master bedroom offers a king size bed, en suite bathroom and a rather large walk-in closet with built-ins.

Grab some coffee from the Mat Factor before taking a leisurely morning stroll through Forsyth Park, Savannahs largest green space and popular location for weddings, music and food festivals. The Goodman House is also located within walking distance to a local supermarket, and many other businesses.

$4500-$7000

(RLNE5118222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Lincoln St have any available units?
1111 Lincoln St has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 Lincoln St have?
Some of 1111 Lincoln St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Lincoln St currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Lincoln St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Lincoln St pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Lincoln St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1111 Lincoln St offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Lincoln St does offer parking.
Does 1111 Lincoln St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 Lincoln St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Lincoln St have a pool?
No, 1111 Lincoln St does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Lincoln St have accessible units?
No, 1111 Lincoln St does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Lincoln St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 Lincoln St has units with dishwashers.
