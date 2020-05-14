111 W 48th St

All apartments in Savannah
Location

111 Clifford Street, Savannah, GA 31405
Bingville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
$1,200 - 1 BD 1 BA apt in Starland - TOTAL renovation, BRAND NEW EVERYTHING!

Just completed a FULL renovation so units have brand new light fixtures, new A/C, new hardwood floors, newly tiled bathrooms, and a fully updated kitchen (ALL APPLIANCES ARE BRAND NEW!) Brand new butcher block countertop, new sinks and faucets, and new coat of interior and exterior paint. Everything is unused & in mint condition.

The building is a duplex with a shared entryway spacious enough to accommodate shoes, backpacks, umbrellas, etc. Private entrance for each tenant. Beautiful reclaimed decorative fireplace and other wood accents throughout. Thoughtfully designed exposed brick.

Each tenant has their own completely private, fenced-in backyard - especially great for those with a roommate of the furry, four-legged variety! Quaint front porch with privacy screen. Central AC/Heat. Washer/dryer hookup. Cable & internet ready. Outdoor storage closet provides tenants additional storage.

Walking distance from the best restaurants & shopping of Savannah’s hip Starland District. Directly on the SCAD bus line (a literal stone's throw from the stop) and directly across the street from SCAD dorms. Easy access to public transportation.

This unit is SUPER rare to find in Savannah and will NOT be available long! Reply here or call Aaron ASAP with questions or to schedule a viewing appointment: (404) 304-0083.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 W 48th St have any available units?
111 W 48th St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 W 48th St have?
Some of 111 W 48th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 W 48th St currently offering any rent specials?
111 W 48th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 W 48th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 W 48th St is pet friendly.
Does 111 W 48th St offer parking?
No, 111 W 48th St does not offer parking.
Does 111 W 48th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 W 48th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 W 48th St have a pool?
No, 111 W 48th St does not have a pool.
Does 111 W 48th St have accessible units?
No, 111 W 48th St does not have accessible units.
Does 111 W 48th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 W 48th St has units with dishwashers.
