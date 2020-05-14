111 W 48th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

$1,200 - 1 BD 1 BA apt in Starland - TOTAL renovation, BRAND NEW EVERYTHING!



Just completed a FULL renovation so units have brand new light fixtures, new A/C, new hardwood floors, newly tiled bathrooms, and a fully updated kitchen (ALL APPLIANCES ARE BRAND NEW!) Brand new butcher block countertop, new sinks and faucets, and new coat of interior and exterior paint. Everything is unused & in mint condition.



The building is a duplex with a shared entryway spacious enough to accommodate shoes, backpacks, umbrellas, etc. Private entrance for each tenant. Beautiful reclaimed decorative fireplace and other wood accents throughout. Thoughtfully designed exposed brick.



Each tenant has their own completely private, fenced-in backyard - especially great for those with a roommate of the furry, four-legged variety! Quaint front porch with privacy screen. Central AC/Heat. Washer/dryer hookup. Cable & internet ready. Outdoor storage closet provides tenants additional storage.



Walking distance from the best restaurants & shopping of Savannah’s hip Starland District. Directly on the SCAD bus line (a literal stone's throw from the stop) and directly across the street from SCAD dorms. Easy access to public transportation.



This unit is SUPER rare to find in Savannah and will NOT be available long! Reply here or call Aaron ASAP with questions or to schedule a viewing appointment: (404) 304-0083.