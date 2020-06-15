1015 Lyndhurst Way

Amenities
For more information, contact Nora O'Donnell at (404) 402-7838. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6659661 to view more pictures of this property. Wonderful traditional on private fenced lot. 2 story foyer; large kitchen with tiled floor, lots of cabinets, island, breakfast area views fireside family room; formal dining and separate living room; Vaulted master with garden tub, sep shower, dual vanities, walk-in closet; 3 add'l large beds; great location - mins to Roswell and Ga 400, Top schools; Call regarding pets