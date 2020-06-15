All apartments in Roswell
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:18 AM

1015 Lyndhurst Way

1015 Lyndhurst Way · (678) 845-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1015 Lyndhurst Way, Roswell, GA 30075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2416 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
For more information, contact Nora O'Donnell at (404) 402-7838. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6659661 to view more pictures of this property. Wonderful traditional on private fenced lot. 2 story foyer; large kitchen with tiled floor, lots of cabinets, island, breakfast area views fireside family room; formal dining and separate living room; Vaulted master with garden tub, sep shower, dual vanities, walk-in closet; 3 add'l large beds; great location - mins to Roswell and Ga 400, Top schools; Call regarding pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Lyndhurst Way have any available units?
1015 Lyndhurst Way has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 Lyndhurst Way have?
Some of 1015 Lyndhurst Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Lyndhurst Way currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Lyndhurst Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Lyndhurst Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 Lyndhurst Way is pet friendly.
Does 1015 Lyndhurst Way offer parking?
Yes, 1015 Lyndhurst Way does offer parking.
Does 1015 Lyndhurst Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Lyndhurst Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Lyndhurst Way have a pool?
No, 1015 Lyndhurst Way does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Lyndhurst Way have accessible units?
No, 1015 Lyndhurst Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Lyndhurst Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Lyndhurst Way does not have units with dishwashers.
