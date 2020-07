Amenities

Move in ready traditional 2-story end unit Town Home with open floor plan. Roommate plan with private bathrooms and a half bathroom on main level. Kitchen appliances with washer & drier included. Hardwood floors on the main level, carpet on living area, stairs and 2nd level with blinds throughout. No pets, no smoking, no previous evictions accepted. Household income must be 3 times the amount of the rent.