Home
/
Pooler, GA
/
175 Old Pond Circle
Last updated May 19 2020 at 12:25 AM

175 Old Pond Circle

175 Old Pond Circle · (912) 508-2001
Location

175 Old Pond Circle, Pooler, GA 31322

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1668 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great location in The Farm at Morgan Lakes. Spacious home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms. Open floor plan on main level provides a master bedroom with full bathroom, large living room with fireplace, half-bathroom, modern kitchen, and dining area that opens up to a giant, fully fenced outdoor patio, perfect for entertaining. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. Large, double car garage. Neighborhood amnestied include 2 community pools, playground, clubhouse, and large lake. Pets are negotiable with a non-refundable pet fee and based on approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Old Pond Circle have any available units?
175 Old Pond Circle has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 175 Old Pond Circle have?
Some of 175 Old Pond Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Old Pond Circle currently offering any rent specials?
175 Old Pond Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Old Pond Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 175 Old Pond Circle is pet friendly.
Does 175 Old Pond Circle offer parking?
Yes, 175 Old Pond Circle does offer parking.
Does 175 Old Pond Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 175 Old Pond Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Old Pond Circle have a pool?
Yes, 175 Old Pond Circle has a pool.
Does 175 Old Pond Circle have accessible units?
No, 175 Old Pond Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Old Pond Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 Old Pond Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 175 Old Pond Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 Old Pond Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
