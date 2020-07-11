13 Apartments for rent in Pooler, GA with move-in specials
“Savannah is so beautiful that the dead never truly depart.” (- James Caskey)
The coolest thing about Pooler, Georgia, besides the fact that it is far more affordable than living in Savannah proper, is that it has seen remarkable explosive growth. In 2010, the US Census noted a population of 19,140 people, but in 2000, only 6,239 people lived here and, as of 2012, it has grown to 20,598. So, if you want to rent an apartment where everything is happening and people growing and developing their hometown, you'll want to check out Pooler. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Pooler apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Pooler apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.