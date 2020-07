Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car wash area clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access fire pit hot tub

Olympus Carrington is a community of luxe apartment homes that offer everything you deserve in a premium residential neighborhood. Stylish living awaits just inside the gates of Savannah Quarters and features pet-friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Pooler. Enjoy our fitness facility, outdoor entertainment venue, a resort-style pool, and a wealth of amenities like designer lighting, walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, and washer/dryer connections. Welcome home to Olympus Carrington Apartments in Pooler, GA.