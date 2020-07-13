/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:38 AM
144 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Pooler, GA
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Villas at Park Avenue
260 Park Ave, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1445 sqft
Upscale apartments featuring gourmet kitchens, large outdoor patios and private entrances. Available attached garages. Minutes from I-95 and the airport. Clubhouse, fitness room and resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
190 Units Available
Mosby Lakeside
1696 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1405 sqft
Mosby Lakeside features 1,2, and 3 bedroom luxury Pooler GA apartments that include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, Nest thermostats, keyless entry locks, and hard surface plank flooring in the living room, kitchen,
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Olympus Carrington
280 Blue Moon Crossing, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$933
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,284
1276 sqft
Gated community just minutes from Savannah's downtown, with communal pool, gym, outdoor fireplace and playground. Choose one-, two- or three-bedroom unit with stainless steel appliances and glass-topped stove. Some have nine-foot ceilings and built-in desks.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
22 Units Available
Durham Park
100 Durham Park Way, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1374 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1540 sqft
Luxury community near Godley Station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood floor, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off I-95 and I-16. On-site pool, grilling area and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
7 Units Available
Carlyle at Godley Station
385 Godley Station Blvd, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$840
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$955
1413 sqft
Designed to provide a resort-style living. On-site sundeck with pool. Larger homes with an open floor plan. Garden-style apartments in a gated community. Bark park, media center, and playground on site. Short-term leases available.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 1 at 02:27pm
20 Units Available
The Station at Savannah Quarters
100 Harley Ln, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1245 sqft
The Station at Savannah Quarters takes the effort out of everyday living by offering amenities and services that really work for you. All the right features and real-world conveniences that allow more time for you to relax and enjoy the journey.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
294 Silver Brook Circle
294 Silver Brook Circle, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1792 sqft
3 bedroom in Copper Village - Property Id: 283726 More photos coming soon! This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Copper Village in Pooler! Open floor plan that also includes a flex room which could be used as a dining room, office or
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
246 Longleaf Cir
246 Longleaf Circle, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1884 sqft
Three Bedroom House in Pooler - Three bedroom, two bathroom home in Hunter's Ridge subdivision in Pooler, convenient to Gulfstream and I-16.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
316 Hitching Post
316 Hitching Post Lane, Pooler, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1644 sqft
316 Hitching Post - 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Pooler. Turn key condition, open layout with a bonus (4th bedroom) upstairs. Wood floors in main living areas, sunroom, galley kitchen with breakfast area.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
113 Tahoe Drive
113 Tahoe Drive, Pooler, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2426 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 113 Tahoe Drive in Pooler. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
208 Ventura Place
208 Ventura Place, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1584 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome in Berkeley Walk in Pooler! - Property Id: 291849 Beautiful End-Unit townhome set inside of East Haven in the upscale community of Savannah Quarters.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
146 Sonata Circle
146 Sonata Circle, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1275 sqft
Wonderful move-in ready 3-bedroom, 3 bath townhome offering 1,275s/f of delightful living space, with brand new carpet throughout entire house. The great room features a cozy fireplace, and opens to the formal dining room.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
175 Old Pond Circle
175 Old Pond Circle, Pooler, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1668 sqft
Great location in The Farm at Morgan Lakes. Spacious home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
127 Ventura Place
127 Ventura Place, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
2150 sqft
AVAILABLE TO CHECK OUT KEYS WITH $40 CASH DEPOSIT 3-story townhome overlooking small lake with lots of light and room for entertainment. Elevator access to all 3 floors. Large Great room with hardwood floors, modern kitchen, and half-bath.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
5 Coalbrookdale Court
5 Coalbrookdale Court, Pooler, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
3047 sqft
SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY MARCH 31, 2020 & RECEIVE 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light and updated kitchen appliances.
1 of 26
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
408 North Newton Street
408 North Newton Street, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 sqft
Fully furnished, all utilities and wifi included two bedroom, one bath home in the heart of Pooler. Quiet neighborhood. This home rents on a month to month lease.
Results within 1 mile of Pooler
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$998
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
133 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
29 Units Available
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$988
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1489 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
20 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
120 Units Available
The Meadows
702 East Hwy 80, Bloomingdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1044 sqft
The Meadows Apartments community provides comfort at an affordable price. Our on-site management and maintenance team are key to ensuring that our tenants are provided with the quality service they deserve.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
8 Units Available
Waverly Station at the Highlands
2155 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1408 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Waverly Station at the Highlands in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
54 Misty Marsh Drive
54 Misty Marsh Drive, Chatham County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2673 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bed 3.5 bath executive home in amenities filled The Enclave. Welcome to an open concept floor plan with gourmet kitchen, huge island and walk-in pantry. Convenient office/study right off the kitchen.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1 Steeple Run Way
1 Steeple Run Way, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2052 sqft
1 Steeple Way - Enjoy Maintenance-Free Living at Southbridge - Savannah's Premier Golf & Spa Community! The floor plan offers very lofty ceilings, Great Room/Dining Room Combo, and the kitchen opens to the breakfast room.
Similar Pages
Pooler 1 BedroomsPooler 2 BedroomsPooler 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPooler 3 BedroomsPooler Accessible ApartmentsPooler Apartments with Balcony
Pooler Apartments with GaragePooler Apartments with GymPooler Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPooler Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPooler Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Savannah, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GA
Port Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SCHardeeville, SC