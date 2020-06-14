63 Apartments for rent in Pooler, GA with gym
1 of 46
1 of 17
1 of 7
1 of 23
1 of 32
1 of 25
1 of 9
1 of 15
1 of 19
1 of 15
1 of 7
1 of 19
1 of 32
1 of 14
1 of 30
1 of 13
1 of 18
1 of 33
1 of 13
1 of 8
1 of 12
1 of 23
1 of 20
1 of 19
“Savannah is so beautiful that the dead never truly depart.” (- James Caskey)
The coolest thing about Pooler, Georgia, besides the fact that it is far more affordable than living in Savannah proper, is that it has seen remarkable explosive growth. In 2010, the US Census noted a population of 19,140 people, but in 2000, only 6,239 people lived here and, as of 2012, it has grown to 20,598. So, if you want to rent an apartment where everything is happening and people growing and developing their hometown, you'll want to check out Pooler. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pooler renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.