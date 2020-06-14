105 Apartments for rent in Pooler, GA with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
11 Units Available
Olympus Carrington
280 Blue Moon Crossing, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1276 sqft
Gated community just minutes from Savannah's downtown, with communal pool, gym, outdoor fireplace and playground. Choose one-, two- or three-bedroom unit with stainless steel appliances and glass-topped stove. Some have nine-foot ceilings and built-in desks.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
10 Units Available
Carlyle at Godley Station
385 Godley Station Blvd, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1413 sqft
Designed to provide a resort-style living. On-site sundeck with pool. Larger homes with an open floor plan. Garden-style apartments in a gated community. Bark park, media center, and playground on site. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Villas at Park Avenue
260 Park Ave, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1445 sqft
Upscale apartments featuring gourmet kitchens, large outdoor patios and private entrances. Available attached garages. Minutes from I-95 and the airport. Clubhouse, fitness room and resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 11 at 02:30pm
$
14 Units Available
The Station at Savannah Quarters
100 Harley Ln, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1245 sqft
The Station at Savannah Quarters takes the effort out of everyday living by offering amenities and services that really work for you. All the right features and real-world conveniences that allow more time for you to relax and enjoy the journey.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
210 Units Available
Mosby Lakeside
1696 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,042
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1405 sqft
Mosby Lakeside features 1,2, and 3 bedroom luxury Pooler GA apartments that include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, Nest thermostats, keyless entry locks, and hard surface plank flooring in the living room, kitchen,
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
109 Units Available
Parc at Pooler
2200 Old Quacco Rd, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1538 sqft
Welcome Home to Parc at Pooler. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
165 Arbor Village Drive
165 Arbor Village Drive, Pooler, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1690 sqft
165 Arbor Village Dr Pooler, GA 31322 GREAT 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in The Arbors in Godley Village! Located in the Heart of Pooler, off Benton Blvd and Pooler Parkway in Godley Station! 1690 Square Feet - the Hampton Floorplan! Brightly Custom

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
136 Pampas Drive
136 Pampas Drive, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1483 sqft
136 Pampas Drive Rent – $1595 FABULOUS 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home In The Arbors at Godley Station in Pooler! Big 2-Car Garage! Wood Burning Fireplace! Privacy Fenced Back Yard! Lovely SunRoom Leads to Patio out back! Kitchen has a Breakfast Bar

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
175 Old Pond Circle
175 Old Pond Circle, Pooler, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1668 sqft
Great location in The Farm at Morgan Lakes. Spacious home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
127 Ventura Place
127 Ventura Place, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
2150 sqft
AVAILABLE TO CHECK OUT KEYS WITH $40 CASH DEPOSIT 3-story townhome overlooking small lake with lots of light and room for entertainment. Elevator access to all 3 floors. Large Great room with hardwood floors, modern kitchen, and half-bath.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
246 Longleaf Cir
246 Longleaf Circle, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1884 sqft
Three Bedroom House in Pooler - Three bedroom, two bathroom home in Hunter's Ridge subdivision in Pooler, convenient to Gulfstream and I-16.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
341 Brighton Woods
341 Brighton Woods Drive, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1558 sqft
341 Brighton Woods Available 08/03/20 341 Brighton Woods - This charming home is tucked away on .43 of acre in a small neighborhood but in an ideal location within minutes to all Pooler has to offer from shopping, movie theaters, restaurants, St.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
220 Durham Park Way
220 Durham Park Way, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1976 sqft
220 Durham Park Way Pooler Georgia 31322 - 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhome featuring tile floors, kitchen w/ breakfast bar that opens to large family room with enclosed sunroom, dining area & a private one car garage. Gated community.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
136 Magnolia Drive
136 Magnolia Drive, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2432 sqft
136 Magnolia Drive Available 06/22/20 *Coming Soon* 136 Magnolia Drive in Pooler - Beautiful 2 story home in the Arbors at Godley Station neighborhood. Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Pooler
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
41 Units Available
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1489 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
113 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:39am
$
134 Units Available
The Meadows
702 East Hwy 80, Bloomingdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1044 sqft
The Meadows Apartments community provides comfort at an affordable price. Our on-site management and maintenance team are key to ensuring that our tenants are provided with the quality service they deserve.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
110 Spring Lakes Drive
110 Spring Lake Circle, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2630 sqft
110 Spring Lake Drive Savannah, GA 31407 Spectacular 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home in Spring Lakes Subdivision! Huge Bonus area upstairs! 2-Car Garage! Wonderful Wood Laminate Flooring in Main Living Areas! Big Living Room with Separate Dining

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
25 Hawkhorn Court
25 Hawkhorn Court, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1768 sqft
25 Hawkhorn Court Savannah, GA 31407 Beautiful Home In Godley Park! Gated Community! 3 Bedrooms! 2 Baths! Great Room Floorplan! Wood Floors In Large Great Room! Breakfast Bar! Stainless Steel Appliances - Smooth Top Stove, Dishwasher, Side By

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
32 Weatherby Circle
32 Weatherby Circle, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2850 sqft
This 3 bedroom with oversized Bonus/4th Bedroom, 2 bath custom-built villa overlooks a private lagoon in Southbridge.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
31 Bay Willow Court
31 Bay Willow Court, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,540
1662 sqft
31 Bay Willow Savannah, GA 31407 Beautiful Brick 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Willow Point in Pooler! Hampton Series Split Floorplan! View of Lagoon! 1644 Square Feet – not counting the Big 2-Car Garage! Vaulted Ceiling with Ceiling Fan and

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
38 Ashleigh Lane
38 Ashleigh Lane, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,435
1718 sqft
38 Ashleigh lane Savannah, GA 31407 End Unit Townhome! Located In Godley Park! Gated Community! Four Bedrooms! 3 1/2 Baths! Open Concept Floorplan! Kitchen Has Breakfast Bar! Kitchen Appliances Include Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove and
City Guide for Pooler, GA

“Savannah is so beautiful that the dead never truly depart.”  (- James Caskey)

The coolest thing about Pooler, Georgia, besides the fact that it is far more affordable than living in Savannah proper, is that it has seen remarkable  explosive growth. In 2010, the US Census noted a population of 19,140 people, but in 2000, only 6,239 people lived here and, as of 2012, it has grown to 20,598. So, if you want to rent an apartment where everything is happening and people growing and developing their hometown, you'll want to check out Pooler. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pooler, GA

Pooler apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

