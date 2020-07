Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning, upscale townhouse in better than new condition in premier location. Light, bright, open floor plan lends itself to an easy flow for entertaining. Great room with fireplace opens to deck. Very unique multi-use flex space allows for home office with its own outside entrance and plenty of client parking. Close to Pinewood Studios, schools, shopping, major traffic arteries. All fresh paint, refinished hardwood floors, new carpet. Great opportunity! WonGÇÖt last!