801 Agate Edge

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Turnkey home in Morallion Hills subdivision! New windows, paint, carpet & updated kitchen means this home is ready for you to move in and enjoy! First floor features large living room with fire place, formal dining room & bright eat-in kitchen with bay window. Updated kitchen is picture perfect with granite counters & wide plank wood floors. Laundry/mud room is located between garage & kitchen. Master bedroom upstairs is big enough for a sitting area & is attached to master bath with sky lights & garden tub. Three additional bedrooms are upstairs, each with large closets! The low maintenance yard will give you more time to relax in your screened in porch overlooking the beautiful wooded lot! This home is minutes away from the Braelinn Golf course/restaurant, pool & sports club! Home is available for lease, lease with option to purchase though Home Partners of America and also for sale for $348,900. See listing 8726500.