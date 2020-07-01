All apartments in Peachtree City
801 Agate Edge
Last updated March 19 2020 at 5:00 AM

801 Agate Edge

801 Agate Edge · No Longer Available
Location

801 Agate Edge, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Turnkey home in Morallion Hills subdivision! New windows, paint, carpet & updated kitchen means this home is ready for you to move in and enjoy! First floor features large living room with fire place, formal dining room & bright eat-in kitchen with bay window. Updated kitchen is picture perfect with granite counters & wide plank wood floors. Laundry/mud room is located between garage & kitchen. Master bedroom upstairs is big enough for a sitting area & is attached to master bath with sky lights & garden tub. Three additional bedrooms are upstairs, each with large closets! The low maintenance yard will give you more time to relax in your screened in porch overlooking the beautiful wooded lot! This home is minutes away from the Braelinn Golf course/restaurant, pool & sports club! Home is available for lease, lease with option to purchase though Home Partners of America and also for sale for $348,900. See listing 8726500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Agate Edge have any available units?
801 Agate Edge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 801 Agate Edge have?
Some of 801 Agate Edge's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Agate Edge currently offering any rent specials?
801 Agate Edge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Agate Edge pet-friendly?
No, 801 Agate Edge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 801 Agate Edge offer parking?
Yes, 801 Agate Edge offers parking.
Does 801 Agate Edge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Agate Edge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Agate Edge have a pool?
Yes, 801 Agate Edge has a pool.
Does 801 Agate Edge have accessible units?
No, 801 Agate Edge does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Agate Edge have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Agate Edge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Agate Edge have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 Agate Edge does not have units with air conditioning.

