728 Ridgefield Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool media room tennis court

Life in Peachtree City is a special privilege & this condo sits right in the heart of it all! Gorgeous granite, stainless steel, hardwoods, crown molding, beautiful mosaic tile in kitchen & marble surrounding fireplace! Clean, updated tile shower & floor! Designer palette! Take it all in on your balcony overlooking trees & seasonal water view of Luther Glass Park! Jump on your golf cart and take your pick! Everything is at your fingertips in Ridgefield! Whether relaxing by the pool this summer, playing tennis or exploring the many parks, ponds & the FABULOUS Lake Peachtree & STUNNING Lake McIntosh, you are officially living the life! Restaurants, shopping & amphitheater are an easy golf cart ride away!