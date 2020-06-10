All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:16 PM

728 Ridgefield Dr

728 Ridgefield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

728 Ridgefield Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
media room
tennis court
Life in Peachtree City is a special privilege & this condo sits right in the heart of it all! Gorgeous granite, stainless steel, hardwoods, crown molding, beautiful mosaic tile in kitchen & marble surrounding fireplace! Clean, updated tile shower & floor! Designer palette! Take it all in on your balcony overlooking trees & seasonal water view of Luther Glass Park! Jump on your golf cart and take your pick! Everything is at your fingertips in Ridgefield! Whether relaxing by the pool this summer, playing tennis or exploring the many parks, ponds & the FABULOUS Lake Peachtree & STUNNING Lake McIntosh, you are officially living the life! Restaurants, shopping & amphitheater are an easy golf cart ride away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Ridgefield Dr have any available units?
728 Ridgefield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 728 Ridgefield Dr have?
Some of 728 Ridgefield Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Ridgefield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
728 Ridgefield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Ridgefield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 728 Ridgefield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 728 Ridgefield Dr offer parking?
No, 728 Ridgefield Dr does not offer parking.
Does 728 Ridgefield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Ridgefield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Ridgefield Dr have a pool?
Yes, 728 Ridgefield Dr has a pool.
Does 728 Ridgefield Dr have accessible units?
No, 728 Ridgefield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Ridgefield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 728 Ridgefield Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 728 Ridgefield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 728 Ridgefield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
